Orlando City players Kaká and Brek Shea ride the Orlando Slingshot

Orlando City soccer players Kaká and Brek Shea took a break from soccer this weekend to enjoy a ride on the Orlando Slingshot
and luckily for all of us, they posted video.
The thrill-seeking Kaká, 34, who seems to not stop laughing from the moment he's strapped in, joins a more concerned Brek Shea, 26, as the ride propels them upward 390 feet in the air. The ride, located in Magical Midway Thrill Park on I-Drive, reaches speeds of 100 miles per hour.
The soccer studs don’t seem to mind the jolts in the air too much, even though 6-foot-3 inch Shea can be heard saying, “Don’t look down, don’t look down.” No doubt the only air he’ll be seeking for a while will be on the field as he fights for a header
.