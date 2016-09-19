Monday, September 19, 2016
Just announced: Sevendust to play Orlando on New Year's Eve
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 2:25 PM
Photo via Sevendust/Facebook
Nu-metal legends Sevendust
will be ending 2016 with a bang in Orlando. They've just announced
a blowout show to usher in 2017 in conjunction with WJRR.
The band will play the House of Blues
at 9.m. on December 31. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. Snap them up here
; they will not last long.
