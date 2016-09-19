The Heard

Monday, September 19, 2016

Just announced: Sevendust to play Orlando on New Year's Eve

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 2:25 PM

click image PHOTO VIA SEVENDUST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sevendust/Facebook
Nu-metal legends Sevendust will be ending 2016 with a bang in Orlando. They've just announced a blowout show to usher in 2017 in conjunction with WJRR.

The band will play the House of Blues at 9.m. on December 31. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. Snap them up here; they will not last long.

