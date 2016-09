Just announced: Sevendust to play Orlando on New Year's Eve

click image Photo via Sevendust/Facebook

Nu-metal legends Sevendust will be ending 2016 with a bang in Orlando. They've just announced a blowout show to usher in 2017 in conjunction with WJRR.The band will play the House of Blues at 9.m. on December 31. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. Snap them up here ; they will not last long.