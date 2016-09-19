Bloggytown

Monday, September 19, 2016

If you own this 600-pound hog, you might want to call the authorities

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ALACHUA SHERIFF'S OFFICE/TWITTER
  • Photo via Alachua Sheriff's Office/Twitter
Alachua County authorities are currently searching for the owner of a 600-pound hog that was found roaming around by itself on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, the Alachua Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about a "large animal" running at large. The hog was then picked up at 12200 SW 274th St., Newberry, Florida – about 45 minutes from Gainesville.

The hog has been taken to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Livestock Impound and is reported to be in good health.

The owner can call 352-955-1818 to claim it, however, if he/she does not step forward, the hog will be put up for auction.

