If you own this 600-pound hog, you might want to call the authorities

Alachua County authorities are currently searching for the owner of a 600-pound hog that was found roaming around by itself on Sunday.According to the Associated Press , the Alachua Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about a "large animal" running at large. The hog was then picked up at 12200 SW 274th St., Newberry, Florida – about 45 minutes from Gainesville.The hog has been taken to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Livestock Impound and is reported to be in good health.The owner can call 352-955-1818 to claim it, however, if he/she does not step forward, the hog will be put up for auction.