Monday, September 19, 2016

Harry Potter's old house is up for sale

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF RIGHTMOVE PLC
  • Photo courtesy of Rightmove plc
Some people dream of waking up in Cinderella's castle, while others dream of waking up in a cramped cupboard, the way Harry Potter did at 4 Privet Drive. International house-hunters now have a chance to live like the Dursleys do as the famous house used in the Harry Potter films is up for sale. 

The home, located in Picket Post Close, Martins Heron, in Bracknell, Berkshire, costs nearly half a million pounds – which, by today's rates, is about $652,000 in American dollars. 

According to the Daily Mirror, the house was only used in Harry Potter & The Philosopher's Stone, the first Potter film. Later, fillakers re-created the whole street, and it's seen often in the Harry Potter series. 

The completely refurbished home includes three bedrooms, a big family bathroom, a laid-out drive, and a large patio with a landscaped garden, reports Get Reading. 

If you have a bunch of money to spare, want to relocate to the U.K., and are a die-hard Potterhead, then snatch this home like it's a golden snitch before some muggle does. 

