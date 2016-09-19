Get a Taste of Downtown on Thursday night, Sept. 22

click to enlarge
-
Rob Bartlett
-
Shoyu ramen at Baoery Asian Gastropub.
Gone are the days when "there's no good restaurants downtown" was a thing. Now, our CBD is full of fantastic food ranging from new-wave Asian gastropub (Baoery) to classic 24-hour diner (Red Mug Diner).
On Thursday night, starting at 6 p.m., the Downtown Orlando Partnership will host Taste of Downtown
, where 17 different downtown eateries will display their best dishes in the City Hall plaza and inside the lobby. You'll find everything from fine French to tapas and bar grub.
Admission is free, but you'll have to purchase food tickets to sample the fare. Save time standing in line so you can get to stuffing your face faster by purchasing food tickets online
.
Participating restaurants include:
- Artisan's Table
- Avenue Gastrobar
- Baoery Asian Gastropub
- Bento Asian Kitchen
- Bite Bistro & Wine Bar (at the Crown Plaza)
- The Boheme
- Chef Jeremiah's City Diner
- Chef Nite (Chef Rashad of Java Lava)
- DoveCote
- Downtown Credo
- Ferg's Depot
- 4 Rivers Smokehouse
- Gringos Locos
- Kasa Restaurant & Bar
- The Pop Parlour
- Two Chefs Seafood & Oyster Bar
- World of Beer