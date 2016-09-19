Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 19, 2016

Tip Jar

Get a Taste of Downtown on Thursday night, Sept. 22

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge Shoyu ramen at Baoery Asian Gastropub. - ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
  • Shoyu ramen at Baoery Asian Gastropub.
Gone are the days when "there's no good restaurants downtown" was a thing. Now, our CBD is full of fantastic food ranging from new-wave Asian gastropub (Baoery) to classic 24-hour diner (Red Mug Diner).

On Thursday night, starting at 6 p.m., the Downtown Orlando Partnership will host Taste of Downtown, where 17 different downtown eateries will display their best dishes in the City Hall plaza and inside the lobby. You'll find everything from fine French to tapas and bar grub.

Admission is free, but you'll have to purchase food tickets to sample the fare. Save time standing in line so you can get to stuffing your face faster by purchasing food tickets online

Participating restaurants include:
- Artisan's Table
- Avenue Gastrobar
- Baoery Asian Gastropub
- Bento Asian Kitchen
- Bite Bistro & Wine Bar (at the Crown Plaza)
- The Boheme
- Chef Jeremiah's City Diner
- Chef Nite (Chef Rashad of Java Lava)
- DoveCote
- Downtown Credo
- Ferg's Depot
- 4 Rivers Smokehouse
- Gringos Locos
- Kasa Restaurant & Bar
- The Pop Parlour
- Two Chefs Seafood & Oyster Bar
- World of Beer

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

  2. Whole Foods Winter Park is relocating, doubling in size this November Read More

  3. You might soon be able to buy one popcorn bucket for your entire stay at WDW Read More

  4. Jasmine covers up at Disney World with new conservative costume Read More

  5. Jeb! makes a return in Emmy Awards cameo Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation