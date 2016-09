click image photo via Jossph/Facebook

The human voice interlocking with another and then another can be a thing of impossible to match, haunting beauty. The sibling trio Joseph brings to mind the sublime duets of Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt while still keeping their sound very much their own.Joseph- recently hailed by Paste Magazine as " one of the most interesting new folk-pop outfits of the year " open for James Bay at Hard Rock Live tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets will set you back $25-$40.