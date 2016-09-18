The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, September 18, 2016

The Gist

You might soon be able to buy one popcorn bucket for your entire stay at WDW

Posted By on Sun, Sep 18, 2016 at 11:14 PM

click image IMAGE VIA CHIP & CO
  • Image via Chip & Co
Refillable popcorn buckets began being offered at Walt Disney World in June, but unlike the refillable mugs sold at many WDW resorts, which can be refilled for the entire length of stay, the popcorn buckets were technically refillable throughout the day of purchase only. They were introduced as a pilot program that initially was supposed to only run through the beginning of September, priced at $10 with refills costing $1.50.

The buckets have not only survived past the initial ending period, but a new seasonal version is now available. The Disney Food Blog (a fan site that is unaffiliated with the Disney company) spotted a unique sign at one popcorn cart in Animal Kingdom that seems to indicate that the popcorn buckets may not only be sticking around, but may soon be offered for guest's length of stay. While most signs at Disney World state that popcorn refills are valid for day of purchase only, the cart in the Africa section of Animal Kingdom states "Valid for length of stay." While this could be a simple misprint, the language used is very similar to that of the refillable mugs that guests can purchase at the resorts.

At the Tokyo Disney Resort specialty popcorn is a massive market, with dozens of flavors and highly detailed buckets that change throughout the seasons. Guests in Tokyo are able to purchase the buckets and return countless times to have them refilled at a discounted price. The buckets also feature longer handles, so guests can hold them more like a purse. The buckets have become a popular collectible and the various flavors each have their own fanbase. 

Disney World has featured special collectible popcorn buckets for years but the buckets were not refillable. The new refillable ones used in this pilot program are much less imaginative than the typical collectible buckets, but the new 'autumn' refillable, while still a basic design, does seem to indicate that Disney is at least testing the possibility of collectible and refillable popcorn buckets.

For now, the refillable bucket program seems to be staying through at least the end of October. We still have no official word on if the refills will extend beyond day of purchase, but we'll update if it's confirmed. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

  2. Whole Foods Winter Park is relocating, doubling in size this November Read More

  3. Starbucks coming to two Orlando Publix stores this December Read More

  4. Jasmine covers up at Disney World with new conservative costume Read More

  5. Disneyland announces Tower of Terror closing date Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation