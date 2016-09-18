The Gist

Sunday, September 18, 2016

The Gist

Jeb! makes a return in Emmy Awards cameo

Posted By on Sun, Sep 18, 2016 at 10:44 PM


Former Florida Gov. Jeb "Exclamation Point" Bush may be gone from the 2016 presidential race, but the former Republican candidate made a reappearance at Sunday night's Emmy Awards as Jimmy Kimmel's limousine driver. 

Bush doesn't sound the least bit bitter when he tells Kimmel he's "in between jobs right now" after losing the Republican nomination to businessman Donald Trump. 

Bush asks Kimmel if he's nominated for an award, then says, "Well here's what I know: If you run a positive campaign, the voters ultimately will make the right choice."

After a pause, Bush adds: "Jimmy, that was a joke. Get out of the car. And shave that wig off your face, you godless Hollywood hippie!"

The sketch ends with a glorious "Jeb exclamation point" rallying cry from Bush as he drives away. But does it beat his "Please clap" moment from earlier this year? Judge for yourself. 


