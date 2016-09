Westboro Baptist Church parodies Melissa Etheridge's song 'Pulse'

click to enlarge Photo via Westboro Baptist Church

The Westboro Baptist Church, an almost universally reviled hate group, released a parody of "Pulse," a song written by singer Melissa Etheridge as a tribute to the 49 victims of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub.The congregation, known for its anti-LGBTQ stances, announced via Twitter that they were singing the parody in protest of a Gender Infinity conference at the University of Houston, according to the The Daily Cougar . In the days after the shooting at Pulse happened, Westboro members came to Orlando to protest victims' funerals. Hundreds of demonstrators counter-protested the group, drowning out their chants by singing.The infamous church's parody song (which if you really want to, you can find here ) includes the lyrics "With everything we’ve got, 'Repent,' we cry! / For all your awful sin, that’s why they died / We’re telling you the answer / Fighting God, won’t win / Cuz God gave you that pulse."Etheridge, who is an LGBTQ activist, wrote her song shortly after the massacre and is donating any proceeds to Equality Florida, according to Rolling Stone . Listen to her song below.