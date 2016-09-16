The Heard

Friday, September 16, 2016

UZ to pay tribute to Big Makk tonight at Venue 578

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 1:33 PM

Big Makk
  • Photo via UZ/Facebook
  • Big Makk
What was originally supposed to be a joint headlining gig between EDM enigma UZ and Big Makk at Venue 578 tonight is now a celebration of the life and music of the big man.

The Mad Decent-affiliated masked musician is combining EDM with trap sounds for a new, hybrid sound.

Show starts at 10 p.m. – tickets are going for $10-$20.

