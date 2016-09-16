Friday, September 16, 2016
UZ to pay tribute to Big Makk tonight at Venue 578
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 1:33 PM
click image
-
Photo via UZ/Facebook
-
Big Makk
What was originally supposed to be a joint headlining gig between EDM enigma UZ
and Big Makk at Venue 578
tonight is now a celebration of the life and music of the big man.
The Mad Decent-affiliated masked musician is combining EDM with trap
sounds for a new, hybrid sound.
Show starts at 10 p.m. – tickets are going for $10-$20.
