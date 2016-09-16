The Heard

Friday, September 16, 2016

Tory Lanez brings Toronto hip-hop to the Plaza Live

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 7:30 AM

As part of the Plaza Live's new and very catholic booking policy – Henry Rollins, Trailer Park Boys, Keb' Mo', Kenny G. anyone? – the venue is hosting young and heavily buzzed-about Toronto MC Tory Lanez. Lanez is a versatile vocal stylist: a grimy rapper where needed, and ready to let loose a high lonesome falsetto when called for, all artfully intersecting over gigantic, state-of-the-radio art productions. New album I Told You is Lanez' most ambitious undertaking yet, a cinematic sonic biopic concept album, chronicling his own journey from rough beginnings to musical self-sufficiency. And beyond. Also, for the last time, Lanez is not, in fact, related to Drake.

with Jacques, Kranium, VeeCee, Kurt Rockmore | 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 | Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com | $27-$99
