Friday, September 16, 2016

This Orlando couple loves Chipotle so much they shot their engagement photos there

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CIELO'S PHOTOGRAPHY
  • photo by Cielo's Photography
Happy National Guacamole Day! There's no way you're celebrating it as hard as this Orlando couple.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY CIELO'S PHOTOGRAPHY
  • photo by Cielo's Photography
Angela Gallo and Manuel Rosario went to Chipotle on their first date. According to Gallo, “Our first date together was spent sharing burrito bowls and fighting over chips & guac.” (Love means never having to say you're sorry ... for stealing your S.O.'s guac.)

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CIELO'S PHOTOGRAPHY
  • photo by Cielo's Photography
They've been together for five years, and Chipotle is still a part of Angela and Manuel's weekly routine.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CIELO'S PHOTOGRAPHY
  • photo by Cielo's Photography
The best part? They emailed Chipotle's corporate offices first to get the OK, and: “The next day I received an email from Danielle Moore, the public relations and communications manager at Chipotle. She told me that not only would we be able to take pictures at the store, Chipotle would love to cater our wedding at no cost!”

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CIELO'S PHOTOGRAPHY
  • photo by Cielo's Photography

When we asked Angela today how they'd be celebrating Guacamole Day, she said, "We had no idea it was today! Thanks for letting us know, it should come as no surprise that we'll be bringing our little family over to Chipotle!"

These two are nothing if not committed. Dawwww.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CIELO'S PHOTOGRAPHY
  • photo by Cielo's Photography

