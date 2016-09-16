Old-school legends DJ Icey and Scott Kirkland show Gilt how it used to be

click to enlarge
Breakbeats and deep bass are the trademarks of Orlando native DJ Icey, who takes over Gilt Nightclub this Saturday, hot off the release of his latest single, "Got a Lot." Scott Kirkland of the Grammy-nominated Crystal Method is in tow, playing many of the electronic beats that the duo has been known for for the past 20 years. Kirkland and Icey offer five hours of old-school electronic dance music (don't call it EDM) to anyone who wants to jump, head-nod or shuffle to the bass drop.
with Dustin Hulton, Lurk City | 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 | Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road | 407-504-7699 | giltnightclub.com
| $15-$40