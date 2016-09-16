The Heard

Friday, September 16, 2016

The Heard

Meghan Trainor shows CFE Arena what a pop triple threat can do

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 8:00 AM

Triple threat Meghan Trainor (singer/songwriter/producer) has become a bona fide pop sensation on her own terms, all by dint of her own hard work and performance savvy. Although a struggle with vocal cord hemorrhages in 2015 nearly stopped her promising young career dead in its tracks, Trainor soldiered through. Her music is an ebullient mix of modern pop and R&B tropes with Trainor’s distinctive purr riding shotgun.

with Hailee Steinfeld, Common Kings | 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 | CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-6006 | cfearena.com | $27.95-$57.95
