Friday, September 16, 2016

Bloggytown

'I am a deplorable,' proudly states Sarasota seafood restaurant owner

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 11:14 AM

PHOTO VIA WWSB-ABC 7
  • photo via WWSB-ABC 7
Sarasota seafood restaurant Barnacle Bill's won't be advertising the daily special on their sign for quite a while.

Until the election is over, says restaurant owner William Davis, he's leaving up the message "NRA MEMBER / CONCEALED CARRY OK / I AM A DEPLORABLE / VOTE TRUMP."

Sarasota news channel WWSB reports that "William Davis wants other 'deplorables' to know they're welcome at Barnacle Bill's on North Tamiami Trail." Their report continues:

Davis posted the political message Tuesday after Hillary Clinton used the phrase "basket of deplorables" to describe half of Trump supporters at a recent fundraiser – something which she later said was "grossly generalistic."

"I got rather upset when I heard that comment from Hillary, and I just felt I had to take a stand and let people know where I stood," says Davis.

In the meantime, the Barnacle Bill's Seafood Facebook page has become a more colorful place.

