Voci Dance brings back Fringe fave 'Paint Chips' for one weekend at the Orange Studio

One of the best shows of Orlando Fringe 2016 was Paint Chips
, based on Ken Nordine's spoken-word classic, Colors
. Local dance troupe Voci choreographed dozens of Nordine's short odes to various colors, preserving the cool, jazzy wit of the originals and bringing to it their own exuberance. Nordine's word-jazz portraits, originally recorded in 1966 as radio ads for a paint company, are brought to life with synesthetic glee by Voci's dancers, who embody 20 different hues including bossy Green, gossipy Magenta, frustrated Chartreuse and complicated Flesh. Watching Adrienne Nichols, as Blue, go from a navy funk to a sky-high gaiety sets the, ahem, tone for the show. Go experience the rainbow – highly recommended if you missed it the first time around. (Dance lovers with offspring may want to aim for the family-friendly Sunday matinee, which is padded with art activities for the kiddies.)
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16-18 | Orange Studio, 1121 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/vocidance
| $20-$25