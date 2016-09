Six manatees displaced by Hurricane Hermine to be relocated

click image Photo via psyberartist/ Flickr

2 manatees being checked by veterinarians they say they are in good condition. #wtsp pic.twitter.com/ad9s3R9AhR — Casey Cumley (@10newsCasey) September 15, 2016

Six manatees left stranded in a Crystal River golf course lake after high waters receded from Hurricane Hermine are being freed by volunteers Thursday morning. Tampa Bay Times reported about 100 volunteers, led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, so far have helped in netting four manatees at the Plantation golf course: a mother-and-calf pair, and another calf and lactating female that could possibly be another mother-calf duo.Officials told the TBT the pond holding the manatees contained a large amount of an invasive plant species called hydrilla, which manatees just love to chomp on.Three or four manatees are still stranded in the lake, said Andy Garrett, a manatee rescue coordinator with the FWC.Officials say the manatees are to be released into Kings Bay.