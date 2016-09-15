Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Bloggytown

Six manatees displaced by Hurricane Hermine to be relocated

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 2:12 PM

click image PHOTO VIA PSYBERARTIST/ FLICKR
  • Photo via psyberartist/ Flickr
Six manatees left stranded in a Crystal River golf course lake after high waters receded from Hurricane Hermine are being freed by volunteers Thursday morning. 
Tampa Bay Times reported about 100 volunteers, led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, so far have helped in netting four manatees at the Plantation golf course: a mother-and-calf pair, and another calf and lactating female that could possibly be another mother-calf duo.
Officials told the TBT the pond holding the manatees contained a large amount of an invasive plant species called hydrilla, which manatees just love to chomp on.

Three or four manatees are still stranded in the lake, said Andy Garrett, a manatee rescue coordinator with the FWC.

Officials say the manatees are to be released into Kings Bay.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Judge blasts Florida health officials over medical marijuana scorecards Read More

  2. Jasmine covers up at Disney World with new conservative costume Read More

  3. Da Kine Poke will open permanent location in Winter Park Read More

  4. Disney's partnership with TCM questioned as annual TCM Classic Cruise abruptly ends Read More

  5. There are more than 800 Zika cases in Florida right now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation