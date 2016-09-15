Thursday, September 15, 2016
Six manatees displaced by Hurricane Hermine to be relocated
By Aileen Perilla
on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 2:12 PM
Photo via psyberartist/ Flickr
Six manatees left stranded in a Crystal River golf course lake after high waters receded from Hurricane Hermine are being freed by volunteers Thursday morning.
Tampa Bay Times
reported about 100 volunteers, led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, so far have helped in netting four manatees at the Plantation golf course: a mother-and-calf pair, and another calf and lactating female that could possibly be another mother-calf duo.
Officials told the TBT the pond holding the manatees contained a large amount of an invasive plant species called hydrilla, which manatees just love to chomp on.
Three or four manatees are still stranded in the lake, said Andy Garrett, a manatee rescue coordinator with the FWC.
Officials say the manatees are to be released into Kings Bay.
