The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 15, 2016

The Gist

Parking spots along Edgewater Drive get turned into pop-up parks for Parking Day

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_parking_day.jpg
Can you imagine driving through town only to see an impromptu jazz performance, an outdoor fitness space, or an urban farm where cars are normally parked bumper to bumper? As part of World Parking Day, a local group called Parking Day Orlando helps convert the city's parking spots into interactive experiences. One day a year, this group focuses on transforming these spaces into mini-parks or hangouts that will leave you wanting to linger. Last year, the group focused on the area around Lake Eola. This year's event will station new "parklets" along seven blocks of Edgewater Drive, in the busy part of College Park. Expect designers of these pop-up parks to be working on their design throughout the morning. Make sure to stop, watch the construction, and then explore the finished products later in the afternoon.

4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 | Edgewater Drive | facebook.com/parkingdayorlando | free
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Parking Day Orlando @ Edgewater Drive, Orlando

    • Fri., Sept. 16, 4-8 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Which one of you called Gov. Rick Scott a 'motherf*cker'? Read More

  2. Judge blasts Florida health officials over medical marijuana scorecards Read More

  3. Osceola County beekeepers scramble to cover hives before tonight's planned mosquito spraying Read More

  4. OPD arrests 'person of interest' in case of woman found dead in Lake Underhill Read More

  5. Paint Strong Orlando showcases art made in the wake of the Pulse shooting at Orlando Public Library Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation