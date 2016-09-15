Parking spots along Edgewater Drive get turned into pop-up parks for Parking Day

click to enlarge
Can you imagine driving through town only to see an impromptu jazz performance, an outdoor fitness space, or an urban farm where cars are normally parked bumper to bumper? As part of World Parking Day, a local group called Parking Day Orlando helps convert the city's parking spots into interactive experiences. One day a year, this group focuses on transforming these spaces into mini-parks or hangouts that will leave you wanting to linger. Last year, the group focused on the area around Lake Eola. This year's event will station new "parklets" along seven blocks of Edgewater Drive, in the busy part of College Park. Expect designers of these pop-up parks to be working on their design throughout the morning. Make sure to stop, watch the construction, and then explore the finished products later in the afternoon.
4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 | Edgewater Drive | facebook.com/parkingdayorlando
| free