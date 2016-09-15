Panel tonight at A Place Gallery will discuss gender issues in the 21st century

click to enlarge
Gender Talk: A Panel
-
happens tonight at A Place Gallery and Studios, a discussion encompassing various points of view on the complex issue of gender.
Topics to be discussed include pronoun use, cis-normativity (cis means you identify with the gender you were assigned at birth), intersectionality and allies, and social justice activism.
Panelists include Nico Gumbs, the Orlando YAYA coordinator; Anna Vishkaee Eskamani, the PR Director of Planned Parenthood; and Alexandria Gutierrez, the CEO of Trans & Fit.
Doors open at 8 p.m., and the panel will last from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.. At 10:30 p.m., there will be open discussion. Admission is free.
If you can't make it, there will be live streams on Periscope
and Facebook
.
