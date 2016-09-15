Email
Thursday, September 15, 2016

Panel tonight at A Place Gallery will discuss gender issues in the 21st century

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TAKENWITCHES.9.2.16.PTV/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via takenwitches.9.2.16.ptv/Instagram
Gender Talk: A Panel happens tonight at A Place Gallery and Studios, a discussion encompassing various points of view on the complex issue of gender.

Topics to be discussed include pronoun use, cis-normativity (cis means you identify with the gender you were assigned at birth), intersectionality and allies, and social justice activism. 

Panelists include Nico Gumbs, the Orlando YAYA coordinator; Anna Vishkaee Eskamani, the PR Director of Planned Parenthood; and Alexandria Gutierrez, the CEO of Trans & Fit. 

Doors open at 8 p.m., and the panel will last from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.. At 10:30 p.m., there will be open discussion. Admission is free. 

If you can't make it, there will be live streams on Periscope and Facebook

GENDER TALK: A PANEL
A Place Gallery and Studios
649 N. Mills Ave.
Event page on Facebook


