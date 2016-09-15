OrderUp now delivers to and from Winter Park

click image
Photo via orderup_orlando/ Instagram
Groupon's OrderUp
announced Sept. 15 that it was expanding its service in the Orlando area to include Winter Park.
OrderUp is a third-party on-demand food delivery service, where people pay for their restaurant orders online or through the app using a credit card or Apple Pay, and can then track their takeout right to their doors.
The service launched in downtown Orlando back in August 2015 and has since expanded to College Park, UCF, Baldwin Park, and now Winter Park. OrderUp has added 35 well-known Winter Park restaurants such as Wine Barn, Antonella’s Pizzeria, Pannullo’s, Pepe’s Cantina, Buca Di Beppo, Spoleto Italian Kitchen, and more to their delivery roster of 170 Orlando-area restaurants.
“Winter Park is one of Orlando’s best-kept foodie secrets, and our goal has always been to expand our services to include the magnificent restaurants in the area,” says Demetrius Frazier, general manager of OrderUp Orlando, in a press statement. “We’re known for making the undeliverable deliverable, and are proud to offer Winter Park’s incredible variety of food.”