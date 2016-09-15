Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Tip Jar

OrderUp now delivers to and from Winter Park

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 2:02 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ORDERUP_ORLANDO/ INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via orderup_orlando/ Instagram
Groupon's OrderUp announced Sept. 15 that it was expanding its service in the Orlando area to include Winter Park.

OrderUp is a third-party on-demand food delivery service, where people pay for their restaurant orders online or through the app using a credit card or Apple Pay, and can then track their takeout right to their doors.  

The service launched in downtown Orlando back in August 2015 and has since expanded to College Park, UCF, Baldwin Park, and now Winter Park. OrderUp has added 35 well-known Winter Park restaurants such as Wine Barn, Antonella’s Pizzeria, Pannullo’s, Pepe’s Cantina, Buca Di Beppo, Spoleto Italian Kitchen, and more to their delivery roster of 170 Orlando-area restaurants.

“Winter Park is one of Orlando’s best-kept foodie secrets, and our goal has always been to expand our services to include the magnificent restaurants in the area,” says Demetrius Frazier, general manager of OrderUp Orlando, in a press statement. “We’re known for making the undeliverable deliverable, and are proud to offer Winter Park’s incredible variety of food.”

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Judge blasts Florida health officials over medical marijuana scorecards Read More

  2. Da Kine Poke will open permanent location in Winter Park Read More

  3. There are more than 800 Zika cases in Florida right now Read More

  4. Jasmine covers up at Disney World with new conservative costume Read More

  5. Man charged with arson after fire at Florida mosque attended by Pulse gunman Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation