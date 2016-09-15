Local restaurants band together for one huge spread at United We Brunch

click to enlarge
Find your hangover havens all in one place as Orlando Weekly hosts this Ron Swanson-style, booze-filled event full of unlimited drinks and brunch tastings from local restaurants. Just like our last brunch event, it's held in the Orchid Garden at Church Street Station, so you can wander over to Lake Eola afterward and walk off all those mimosas and pancakes you just couldn't resist. Enjoy live entertainment while you sample brunchy dishes from restaurants like Carmel Kitchen, Baoery, Nova and Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen. Finally: a brunch your whole squad can agree on.
Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 | Orchid Garden, 125 W. Church St. | brunch.orlandoweekly.com
| $35-$65