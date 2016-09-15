Hunger Street Tacos to take over SoFa District space formerly housing BB Junction

click to enlarge
image via Hunger Street Tacos on Facebook
We are extremely sad to say goodbye to BB Junction on Fairbanks Avenue; they served one of our favorite grilled cheese sandwiches
(Brie, goat cheese, herb aioli, watercress, peach jam) ever. But, sadly, they grilled their last cheese and served their last burger on Sunday, Sept. 11, and now a new restaurant is poised to take over the little SoFa District building with the comfy patio.
Hunger Street Tacos, the much-loved mobile caterer, is setting up housekeeping and opening doors "soon." Although Hunger Street serves all sorts of Mexican street food, including a killer grilled halloumi taco (WHAT, we like grilled cheese, OK??), they are best known for their brisket tacos – which makes sense since before it was BB Junction, the building housed the original 4 Rivers Smokehouse.
Honestly, that address is like a laboratory for dining trends – keep an eye on this space.
Hunger Street Tacos
2103 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
facebook.com/hungerstreettacos
opening "soon"