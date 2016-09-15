Da Kine Poke will open permanent location in Winter Park

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Da Kine Poke
In our most recent issue of Orlando's best restaurant guide, BITE
, we predicted the rise of poke (the Hawaiian raw fish dish) in Orlando.
We also awarded Da Kine Poke truck a Best of Orlando Writers' Pick for "Best Reason to Scrape a Bowl
."
It looks like we were right on both counts.
Da Kine Poke truck
started rolling around town about six months ago, and today they announced that they'll be opening a permanent location in a corner of The Meat House in Winter Park
on the corner of Fairbanks and Orange avenues.
The exact opening day is still TBD ("SOON!" according to the Facebook page), but we'll update this post when a date is announced.
Here's the new logo (below), released in a Facebook post today. We're super excited about the possibility of having poke seven days a week, especially the addictive and sweat-inducing Korean-fusion kimchi ahi poke bowl.