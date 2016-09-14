WMFE to host free panel on state of journalism in Central Florida

click to enlarge
WMFE (90.7-FM) will gather respected names in Central Florida journalism under its roof to offer advice and analysis on covering the community Thursday night.
The station, Orlando's NPR affiliate, is arguably our strongest radio presence in local news.
News director Catherine Welch will moderate the 50-minute panel and following Q&A session
, which is likely to touch on journalistic ethics and enterprise in the wake of the Pulse shooting.
Panelists include University of Central Florida journalism instructor Richard Brunson, OrlandoLatino editor and frequent WMFE Intersection
panelist Maria Padilla, Caribbean American Passport NewsMagazine publisher Samuel Roberts, and Orlando Sentinel editor Roger Simmons.
It's a good chance to meet some of the people who produce your news (and maybe even get a chance to share your thoughts with them).
7:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 | WMFE Studios,
11510 E. Colonial Drive | 407-273-2300 | wmfe.org
| free with RSVP