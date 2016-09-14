Speakeasy at Will's Pub reunites local writers and boozehounds for one night only

click to enlarge
It's been just over a year since Speakeasy, Orlando's oldest literary open mic, closed up shop for good. And while host Tod Caviness hasn't really given us a chance to miss him, what with his monthly Loose Lips reading series over at Lil Indies, we do find ourselves missing the hodgepodge of poetry, prose, comedy and performance art that tended to devolve into a boozy good time at Speakeasy. While we can't say who will definitely be reading at this reunion since it still runs on night-of sign-ups, we'd be surprised if some of the little literary birds who flew away from Speakeasy to set up their own nests in other parts of the city – like the Gallery at Avalon Island or the Milk Bar – didn't swoop in for a beer and a chance to read in front of old friends.
9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| free