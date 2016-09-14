The Gist

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Paint Strong Orlando showcases art made in the wake of the Pulse shooting at Orlando Public Library

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge "I Hope This Is Enough" - ASAAN "SWAMBURGER" BROOKS
  • Asaan "Swamburger" Brooks
  • "I Hope This Is Enough"
In the days after the massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse, local art shop Sam Flax announced it would donate supplies to artists who wanted to create works of art responding to the tragedy. The store only asked that participants would turn in the artwork created with the supplies to put them on display. The results of the project were nearly 300 unique, moving pieces that form the Paint Strong Orlando collection. Some of the artwork will remain on display through October before traveling to other venues and eventually being auctioned off to benefit the survivors of the mass shooting and the families of the 49 people who died. "It is a great honor to be a part of this creative, moving project," says Sam Flax, general manager of the store. "The collection has already had an impact on the families and friends who lost loved ones in the Pulse tragedy. The pieces are simply amazing, but the show is more than just the sum of its parts. It is the voice of the people of Orlando."

Opens 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 | through Oct. 31 | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info | free
