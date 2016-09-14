Bloggytown

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

George Zimmerman calls Black Lives Matter group 'terrorists'

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 2:11 PM

George Zimmerman brought more controversy Wednesday by saying members of the Black Lives Matter movement are "terrorists" and "cowards," during his testimony in the Seminole County case against the man accused of trying to kill him.

In a WESH 2 News video clip, Zimmerman, 32, is seen testifying on whether he associated Matthew Apperson, the alleged shooter, with the Black Lives Matter movement. 

"First of all, they're terrorists," Zimmerman answers. "It is not a movement as you have said now. I see them as terrorists if you'd like to address them correctly."

Apperson's defense attorney Michael LaFay continued to question Zimmerman about the movement, to which he replies, “I don’t believe Black Lives Matter is a movement, sir. They’re terrorist cowards.”

The Orlando Sentinel reports the trial resumed with Apperson's defense attorney cross-examining Zimmerman about three separate incidents leading up to the May 11 shooting. Apperson admits to firing a shot at Zimmerman's truck, but says it was in self-defense after Zimmerman showed him his weapon first and threatened to kill him. Apperson faces charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault.

At one point during questioning, the Sentinel reports LaFay asks Zimmerman, "You didn't shoot at Apperson because he had a pistol and not a bag of Skittles?" 

On Tuesday, testimony revealed that Zimmerman and Apperson’s interaction dates back to a Sept. 9, 2014, when they argument over the Trayvon Martin shooting. Zimmerman was acquitted of murder in the death of Martin in 2013. 

Apperson told Zimmerman he "shouldn't have shot that little black boy," and Zimmerman said Apperson "didn't know what he's done for the African-American community," according to the Sentinel

