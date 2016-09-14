The Heard

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

The Heard

Free concerts in Orlando this week (9/14-9/20)

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 12:12 PM

click image Cowboy Mouth - IMAGE VIA COWBOY MOUTH/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Cowboy Mouth/Facebook
  • Cowboy Mouth
Wednesday September 14
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oriented Music Group Open Jam 10:45 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With Run Jestelle 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Timothy Eerie 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday September 15
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Leisure Chief 10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Third Thursday Blues: The Smokin' Torpedoes 8 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.
Robotman 9 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Friday September 16
Audic Empire, Chieforia, the Ambassadors, A Thousand Times Better 7 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.

Saturday September 17
Cheryl Anderson 9 pm-midnight; Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Cowboy Mouth 5 pm; Bright House Networks Stadium, University of Central Florida.
Everything Between Us: Leo Montoya, Fobia, Castillo 10 pm; Peek Downtown, 50 E. Central Blvd. Suite B.
Kaleigh Baker, Bjorn & Francois 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Savi Fernandez, Dizzlephunk 10 pm-2 am; St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday September 18
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
A Love Song for Orlando 12 pm at Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street.

Monday September 19
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Vinnie Cheekie's Mostly Open Mic 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday September 20
Con Leche 10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

Tags: , , , , ,

