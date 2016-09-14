The Heard

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Electro/R&B duo Marian Hill to seduce the Social tonight

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 2:20 PM

New duo Marian Hill crafts slinky, minimal and (dare we say it) throbbing come-on/come-down 808 torch songs. Rolling Stone characterized them as lounge-trap with a hint of squawking dissonance. (Heh.) You can judge for yourself tonight downtown.

Marian Hill play the Social at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

