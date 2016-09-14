Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Electro/R&B duo Marian Hill to seduce the Social tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 2:20 PM
Image via Marian Hill/Facebook
New duo Marian Hill
crafts slinky, minimal and (dare we say it) throbbing come-on/come-down 808 torch songs. Rolling Stone
characterized them as lounge-trap with a hint of squawking dissonance
. (Heh.) You can judge for yourself tonight downtown.
Marian Hill play the Social
at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
