Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tip Jar

19 new food words added to the Oxford English Dictionary

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge Char kway teow noodle bowl at Hawkers Asian Street Fare. - PHOTO COURTESY CRAIG N. ON YELP
  • Photo courtesy Craig N. on Yelp
  • Char kway teow noodle bowl at Hawkers Asian Street Fare.
It's September, which means that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) is due for its quarterly update. And, as expected, as our food culture grows in this country, so does the list of culinary words (mostly foreign-language words that have become part of everyday English) that are added to the list.

This year, there are 19 new food-related words, including a section on Escoffier's brigade system for restaurant kitchens (the "chef de" tranche below). 

It's pretty exciting to see how our language, both colloquial and formal, has adapted to include these food and beverage terms, many of them completely unique and specific to a part of the world — char kway teow, anyone?

balut, n.
bocconcini, n.
char kway teow, n.
cheese eater, n.
cheeseball, n. and adj.
chef de cabinet, n.
chef de cuisine, n.
chef de mission, n.
chef de partie, n.
chef d’equipe, n.
chefdom, n.
kegerator, n.
leaf tea, n.
leche flan, n.
lechon asado, n.
lechon, n.
levain, n.
mamak, n. and adj.
pain au levain, n.
spanakopita, n.

Find a whole list of all the new words here. YOLO! 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jasmine covers up at Disney World with new conservative costume Read More

  2. Pizza vending machines are a thing that exist in Orlando right now Read More

  3. Osceola County beekeepers scramble to cover hives before tonight's planned mosquito spraying Read More

  4. George Zimmerman calls Black Lives Matter group 'terrorists' Read More

  5. Disney's partnership with TCM questioned as annual TCM Classic Cruise abruptly ends Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation