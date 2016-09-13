The Heard

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Southern Fried Sunday to pay tribute to the songs of bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 5:44 PM

Ralph Stanley - IMAGE VIA YOUTUBE
  • Image via Youtube
  • Ralph Stanley
Will's Pub will be hosting an all-star (local) celebration of the life and work of Ralph Stanley during the next installment of the daytime concert series Southern Fried Sunday, this very weekend.

Musicians including Jackson Rodgers, Terri Binion, Eugene Snowden, Tommy Cooper of Oak Hill Drifters, Henry Toland, Sterling Schroeder, Amy and Wes of Pickens Ivey, Jordan Foley, Otis and Weston of Six Time Losers, Forest Rodgers and Gary "Doc" Hibbard will all be trying their hand at the Stanley and Clinch Mountain Boys songbooks. Expect a lot of ad hoc collaborations and duets.

Best knows for his contributions to the O Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack, Stanley and his brother Carter were titans of bluegrass music as the Clinch Mountain Boys, with careers stretching back to the 1940s. Stanley's voice was a thing of high, beautiful fragility.

Music starts at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday. Cover is $7.

