Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Pizza vending machines are a thing that exist in Orlando right now

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge This is one of the Orlando Pizza Touch machines, located at 7400 Canada Ave. - PHOTO VIA PIZZA TOUCH ON FACEBOOK
  • photo via Pizza Touch on Facebook
  • This is one of the Orlando Pizza Touch machines, located at 7400 Canada Ave.
Nope, it's not a space-age daydream: vending machines dispensing hot pizza pies already exist in Florida.

Yesterday Bay News 9 reported that an Italian company, Pizza Touch, had installed three of their vending machines in the state. One is in Lakeland and two are in Orlando.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PIZZA TOUCH ON FACEBOOK
  • photo via Pizza Touch on Facebook
The machines dispense a small individual pizza in four-cheese, margherita or mushroom-and-pepper variations. Lakeland customer Sunny Mutchler told the News 9 reporter, "It's not bad," after trying pizza with mushrooms and red peppers. "It could use a little more sauce, but it's not bad."

Bungalower reports that one of the two Orlando machines is posted up at 7400 Canada Ave., in the I-Drive tourist area, if you want to try this miraculous contraption for yourself. Let us know if you find the second Orlando location; we've had no luck reaching a live person at the company.

Check out the machine in action in this Pizza Touch video:

