Orlando Weekly columnist Bao Le-Huu talks fall concerts on WMFE

Our music columnist, Bao "This Little Underground
" Le-Huu, was on local NPR affiliate WMFE's "Intersection
" this morning, discussing the fall concert season with host Mathew Peddie.
Bao calls out local mainstay series Southern Fried Sundays
, Punk on the Patio
and Foreign Dissent
, as well as upcoming shows from Wheeler Walker Jr.
, Astronautilus, Peter Hook and the Light, and more. We are pretty sure that this is the first time Acid Mothers Temple has been discussed (and played!) on WMFE. (That was in reference to the upcoming In Between Series show featuring Makoto Kawabata and Tatsuya Nakatani
; check out video from a previous Kawabata/Nakatani date below.)
If you missed it, listen here
.