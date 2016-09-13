Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Orlando city officials will install new commemorative fence around Pulse site

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo via City of Orlando
The city of Orlando announced Tuesday that the security fence currently around the gay nightclub Pulse will be replaced. The new fence will feature a commemorative screen wrap of art pieces created in response to the mass shooting on June 12 that killed 49 people. 

The new fence is being installed on Monday, Sept. 19, by city officials, the owners of Pulse, the Downtown South Main Street District program and the Orange County Regional History Center. The site of the massacre currently has flimsy black material on the fence on which mourners have written messages with chalk. 
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
"The new fence will be significantly reduced in size; ensuring residents, visitors and employees and patrons of the surrounding businesses can safely visit and navigate around the site by foot or vehicle," the city says in a statement. "Visitors to the memorial are reminded to be considerate of the surrounding businesses and to adhere to all parking and traffic regulations." 

The screen wrap features Orlando Weekly's cover for our June 15 issue, which was created by OW editorial designer Christopher "Tobar" Rodriguez.

The Orange County Regional History Center will start collecting the majority of the tribute items at the site starting this week on Friday, Sept. 16. 

Check out the screen wrap below, which we've uploaded in pieces for easier viewing. 

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo via City of Orlando
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo via City of Orlando
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo via City of Orlando

