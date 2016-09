click image Photo by Drew Reynolds via Merchandise/Facebook

South Florida postpunk trio Merchandise have announced a free show in Orlando next week as part of a short Florida run before they disappear into new album/tour duties seemingly forever.Merchandise plays Park Ave. CDs next Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. The show is free and all ages. New tracks released online from their upcoming album,(on 4AD), are incredible and should sound massive in Park Ave. Worth it.