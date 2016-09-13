The Heard

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

The Heard

Gasparilla Music Festival announces dates for 2017

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 7:18 PM

Tampa's Gasparilla Music Festival announced its 2017 dates in a newsletter to subscribers Tuesday afternoon.

The festival's sixth incarnation, which borrows a name from the city's century-old Gasparilla Pirate Festival, will be held in three parks lining the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa – Curtis Hixon Park, Kiley Gardens and Macdill Park – on March 11 and 12, 2017.

As Tampa Bay Online reported, Gasparilla will attempt to re-create the all-inclusive vibe at festivals like SXSW by pushing up its film festival to March 2, 2017. The film fest will run until the 10th, with the following two days being taken over by music.

Erykah Badu, Modest Mouse and the Flaming Lips have headed the past three lineups.

Gasparilla was founded in 2011 with goals of promoting local music and cuisine while bringing economic and cultural development to the region, according to its website.

In its newsletter, Gasparilla added that early-bird tickets will go on sale online on Oct. 4. A lineup will be announced in November.

