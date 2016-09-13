Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Every pita sandwich at Pita Pit is $4 for today only
Posted
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 11:46 AM
click to enlarge
Every Pita Pit location in Orlando
-
Image courtesy Pita Pit International
(all six locations) is celebrating back-to-school with a special deal on your favorite wrapped sammiches.
If you haven't decided where to head for lunch, this would be the time to try (or revisit) Pita Pit, since all pitas are $4 for today only.
Our favorite: Buffalo chicken on a wheat pita with tzatziki, spinach, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, olives and pineapple. Gimme.
Find your nearest location here
.
Tags: pitas, sandwiches, lunch, deals, restaurants, Image