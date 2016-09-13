Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Tip Jar

Every pita sandwich at Pita Pit is $4 for today only

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY PITA PIT INTERNATIONAL
  • Image courtesy Pita Pit International
Every Pita Pit location in Orlando (all six locations) is celebrating back-to-school with a special deal on your favorite wrapped sammiches. 

If you haven't decided where to head for lunch, this would be the time to try (or revisit) Pita Pit, since all pitas are $4 for today only. 

Our favorite: Buffalo chicken on a wheat pita with tzatziki, spinach, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, olives and pineapple. Gimme.

Find your nearest location here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jasmine covers up at Disney World with new conservative costume Read More

  2. SeaWorld goes after locals with new Discovery Cove ticket deal Read More

  3. OPD arrests 'person of interest' in case of woman found dead in Lake Underhill Read More

  4. Florida teen who posed as a fake doctor arrested at Virginia car dealership Read More

  5. Disney's partnership with TCM questioned as annual TCM Classic Cruise abruptly ends Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation