Epcot's Food and Wine Festival opens tomorrow

Photo via waltdisneyworld_x3/Instagram
Tomorrow is the first day of Epcot's two-month-long festival of eating and drinking around the world, the International Food and Wine Festival.
Running from Sept. 14-Nov. 14, this year's festival will offer 30 kiosks
with authentic cuisine and beverages from countries across the globe available for purchase.
Favorite dishes from previous years will be returning, including cheddar cheese soup from Canada and Schinkennudeln (pasta gratin with ham and cheese) from Germany.
Photo via Pixie and Pirate Destinations, LLC - Laura Liden/Facebook
Schinkennudeln
There will also be a few new booths this year, including one based on the islands of the Caribbean.
In addition to eating and drinking to their heart's (and wallet's) content, festival guests will be able to attend the Eat to the Beat Concert Series
, a nightly live music performance. New performers this year include the Plain White T's (Oct. 7-Oct.9) and Living Colour (Oct. 28-Oct. 29).
Epcot admission is required to attend the festival.