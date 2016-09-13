Tip Jar

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Epcot's Food and Wine Festival opens tomorrow

Posted By on Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WALTDISNEYWORLD_X3/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via waltdisneyworld_x3/Instagram
Tomorrow is the first day of Epcot's two-month-long festival of eating and drinking around the world, the International Food and Wine Festival. 

Running from Sept. 14-Nov. 14, this year's festival will offer 30 kiosks with authentic cuisine and beverages from countries across the globe available for purchase.

Favorite dishes from previous years will be returning, including cheddar cheese soup from Canada and Schinkennudeln (pasta gratin with ham and cheese) from Germany.
click to enlarge Schinkennudeln - PHOTO VIA PIXIE AND PIRATE DESTINATIONS, LLC - LAURA LIDEN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Pixie and Pirate Destinations, LLC - Laura Liden/Facebook
  • Schinkennudeln
There will also be a few new booths this year, including one based on the islands of the Caribbean.  

In addition to eating and drinking to their heart's (and wallet's) content, festival guests will be able to attend the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, a nightly live music performance. New performers this year include the Plain White T's (Oct. 7-Oct.9) and Living Colour (Oct. 28-Oct. 29). 

Epcot admission is required to attend the festival. 

