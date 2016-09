click image Image via Andrea Bocelli/Facebook

In a surprise announcement that simultaneously seems like an inevitability, singer Andrea Bocelli has announced an Orlando concert on Valentine's weekend next year.The concert – the aural equivalent of a 10-foot-tall floral arrangement and a cartoonishly large box of chocolates – is happening on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Amway Center . Expect vocal fireworks, awkward audience PDA.Tickets for this celebration of romance go on sale Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.