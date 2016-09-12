Bloggytown

Monday, September 12, 2016

Trial for man accused of shooting George Zimmerman’s truck starts today

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 11:23 AM

PHOTO VIA HUFFINGTON POST
  • Photo via Huffington Post
A trial is set to start today for the man accused of shooting into the truck of George Zimmerman last year during a Lake Mary road rage incident, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Matthew Apperson, 37, of Winter Springs, told investigators he fired a shot at Zimmerman, but only after Zimmerman showed his weapon first and threatened to kill Apperson. The bullet missed Zimmerman but broken glass or tiny metal pieces injured him, causing a hospital visit.  

Zimmerman said he did not touch his gun and that Apperson instigated the argument unprovoked.

Apperson faces charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Seminole County Clerk of Courts.

Initially, Apperson was out on bond for the shooting but bail was revoked after he was accused of urinating on a neighbor's front porch. A jury found Apperson guilty of disorderly conduct.

Jury selection will begin today and is expected to take all day because of Zimmerman’s notoriety due to the Trayvon Martin case, in which he was acquitted of murder. Zimmerman is expected to testify in the case on Tuesday morning. 

