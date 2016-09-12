Trial for man accused of shooting George Zimmerman’s truck starts today

-
Photo via Huffington Post
A trial is set to start today for the man accused of shooting into the truck of George Zimmerman last year during a Lake Mary road rage incident, according to the Orlando Sentinel
.
Matthew Apperson, 37, of Winter Springs, told investigators he fired a shot at Zimmerman, but only after Zimmerman showed his weapon first and threatened to kill Apperson. The bullet missed Zimmerman but broken glass or tiny metal pieces injured him, causing a hospital visit.
Zimmerman said he did not touch his gun and that Apperson instigated the argument unprovoked.
Apperson faces charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Seminole County Clerk of Courts.
Initially, Apperson was out on bond for the shooting but bail was revoked after he was accused of urinating on a neighbor's front porch
. A jury found Apperson guilty
of disorderly conduct.
Jury selection will begin today and is expected to take all day because of Zimmerman’s notoriety due to the Trayvon Martin case
, in which he was acquitted of murder. Zimmerman is expected to testify in the case on Tuesday morning.