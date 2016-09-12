The Gist

Monday, September 12, 2016

The Gist

Thinking in Public kicks off a unique open mic at Deadly Sins Brewing

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 10:07 AM

Do you have something you need to get off of your chest? A rant about a presidential candidate, a boss or an ex-girlfriend? Maybe you just need to ramble on about the latest season of Game of Thrones? Regardless of your reasons for wanting to yell things to the world, Deadly Sins Brewing gives you that opportunity with their new monthly event, Thinking in Public. The event will grant an open mic to anyone for five minutes to say whatever he or she wants to. The event page on Facebook describes it as "the stage where people unload what they need to. Unscripted. Unfiltered. Uninterrupted."

8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 | Deadly Sins Brewing, 750 Jackson Ave., Winter Park | 407-900-8726 | deadlysinsbrewing.com | free
