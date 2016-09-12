Thinking in Public kicks off a unique open mic at Deadly Sins Brewing

click to enlarge
Do you have something you need to get off of your chest? A rant about a presidential candidate, a boss or an ex-girlfriend? Maybe you just need to ramble on about the latest season of Game of Thrones? Regardless of your reasons for wanting to yell things to the world, Deadly Sins Brewing gives you that opportunity with their new monthly event, Thinking in Public. The event will grant an open mic to anyone for five minutes to say whatever he or she wants to. The event page on Facebook describes it as "the stage where people unload what they need to. Unscripted. Unfiltered. Uninterrupted."
8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 | Deadly Sins Brewing, 750 Jackson Ave., Winter Park | 407-900-8726 | deadlysinsbrewing.com
| free