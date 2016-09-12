The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 12, 2016

The Gist

Jasmine covers up at Disney World with new conservative costume

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click image DANICA TAYLOR | DANICALOVESDISNEY VIA INSTAGRAM
  • Danica Taylor | DanicaLovesDisney via Instagram

Just in time for Halloween, Disney has unveiled brand-new costumes for Aladdin and Jasmine. The costumes, which were first showcased during the Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween party on Sept. 2, keep the same color scheme as the royal couple of Agrabah's former outfits, but otherwise are a big change.

Aladdin’s outfit has been updated from his former "street clothes," a vest and red fez, to a more royal jacket with a large turban featuring a giant jewel, similar to the royal outfit Aladdin wore in the original animated film. This more formal outfit is similar to ones that Aladdin characters have been seen in during various special events over the years.

click image Aladdin and Jasmine at an Epcot meet-and-greet in 2012 - PHOTO VIA KENNYTHEPIRATE.COM
  • photo via KennythePirate.com
  • Aladdin and Jasmine at an Epcot meet-and-greet in 2012
The more shocking change is to Jasmine’s costume. Gone is the midriff-revealing outfit from the films, and in its place is a princess outfit that looks more like something for Cinderella than for the daughter of the Sultan. In a more muted version of the former color scheme, the new outfit features wrist-length sheer sleeves, an ankle-length skirt and a new headpiece. Previously, Jasmine’s outfit was one of the most revealing of the Disney characters'; now, only her face and hands are exposed.

Some have speculated that there were guest complaints about the rather revealing former costume, but Disney meet-and-greet expert Kenny the Pirate states the updated outfits are part of a wider update to character costumes that have taken place recently. Pocahontas and Mulan also saw costume updates earlier this year, along with various other character updates over the past two years. 

The new costumes were rolled out at the Aladdin and Jasmine meet-and-greets in Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Disneyland within the past few weeks.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products Read More

  2. Sia's 'The Greatest' video misses its mark as a Pulse tribute Read More

  3. Just announced: Shawn Mendes to play the Amway Center Read More

  4. Tonight at Dr. Phil, 'One Voice Orlando: A Celebration in Song' to benefit Pulse victims Read More

  5. Seven shows worth a road trip this fall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation