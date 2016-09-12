Email
Monday, September 12, 2016

Florida teen who posed as a fake doctor arrested at Virginia car dealership

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 6:51 PM

West Palm Beach teen Malachi Love-Robinson, who was arrested back in February for allegedly founding and operating a holistic clinic, is back in jail after trying to buy a $35,000 Jaguar in a Virginia car dealership with an elderly woman on Friday.

Kargar Car Dealership workers in Stafford County, Virginia, felt sketched out after they searched Love-Robinson online and saw that on his credit application, he listed the elderly woman he claimed was his godmother as his co-signer, according to WTVR CBS 6.

The displeased dealers called investigators, who set Love-Robinson up by telling him that he could return once his credit was approved. Upon arrival, there were two Stafford investigators there waiting for him.

Love-Robinson told the Stafford Sheriff's Office he was out of jail on bond. The 19-year-old also told deputies he was trying to buy a car for himself and another for his godmother, who agreed to be his co-signer.

The elderly woman had no idea that he was using her as a co-signer for this loan or any other. The dealership ran her credit and found two other loan applications, as well as a $1,200 purchase of a new cellphone and two iPads. 

Love-Robinson is being held with no bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail, according to NBC Washington, and is charged with identity fraud, false statements to obtain credit and obtaining money by false pretenses. 

