Florida teen who posed as a fake doctor arrested at Virginia car dealership

West Palm Beach teen Malachi Love-Robinson, who was arrested back in February for allegedly founding and operating a holistic clinic
, is back in jail after trying to buy a $35,000 Jaguar in a Virginia car dealership with an elderly woman on Friday.
Kargar Car Dealership workers in Stafford County, Virginia, felt sketched out after they searched Love-Robinson online and saw that on his credit application, he listed the elderly woman he claimed was his godmother as his co-signer, according to WTVR CBS 6.
The displeased dealers called investigators, who set Love-Robinson up by telling him that he could return once his credit was approved. Upon arrival, there were two Stafford investigators there waiting for him.
Love-Robinson told the Stafford Sheriff's Office he was out of jail on bond. The 19-year-old also told deputies he was trying to buy a car for himself and another for his godmother, who agreed to be his co-signer.
The elderly woman had no idea that he was using her as a co-signer for this loan or any other. The dealership ran her credit and found two other loan applications, as well as a $1,200 purchase of a new cellphone and two iPads.
Love-Robinson is being held with no bond at
Rappahannock Regional Jail, according to NBC Washington
, and is charged with identity fraud, false statements to obtain credit and obtaining money by false pretenses.