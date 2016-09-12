Monday, September 12, 2016
Drummer Terry Bozzio cancels Orlando concert
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 3:10 PM
Image by Michel Weekhout via Terry Bozzio/Facebook
Percussion legend and session sticksman of choice (Frank Zappa, Missing Persons, Richard Marx, XYZ) Terry Bozzio
has canceled his upcoming Orlando show at the Plaza Live
, according to both his Facebook
and the Plaza Live's website
.
Bozzio was set to play Plaza Live on Thursday, Sept. 15. There was no official reason given other than a general cancellation notice from either Bozzio or the Plaza. Fans hungry for furious drumming will now have to trek either to Melbourne on Sept. 14 or Largo on Sept. 16.
