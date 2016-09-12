The Heard

Drummer Terry Bozzio cancels Orlando concert

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 3:10 PM

  Image by Michel Weekhout via Terry Bozzio/Facebook
Percussion legend and session sticksman of choice (Frank Zappa, Missing Persons, Richard Marx, XYZ) Terry Bozzio has canceled his upcoming Orlando show at the Plaza Live, according to both his Facebook and the Plaza Live's website

Bozzio was set to play Plaza Live on Thursday, Sept. 15. There was no official reason given other than a general cancellation notice from either Bozzio or the Plaza. Fans hungry for furious drumming will now have to trek either to Melbourne on Sept. 14 or Largo on Sept. 16.

