The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, September 11, 2016

The Gist

Tonight at Dr. Phil, 'One Voice Orlando: A Celebration in Song' to benefit Pulse victims

Posted By on Sun, Sep 11, 2016 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge dpc_one-voice-orlando.jpg

Tonight at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, hundreds of voices will unite in response to the Pulse Nightclub tragedy. Some of opera's brightest national stars, including sopranos Cecilia Violetta Lopez, Ana Maria Martinez and Sarah Joy Miller; mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano; tenors Javier Abreu, Corey Austin and Alex Mansoori; and baritones Davis Gaines and Mark Walters, will be supported by a 50-piece orchestra and a 150-voice mass chorus made up of members of opera companies from all over Florida. Orlando Ballet dancers Katie-Lynn Robichaux and Arcadian Broad will join the singers. The internationally renowned David Charles Abell will conduct.

A highlight of the concert will be the world premiere of a composition by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec, "Light Shall Lift Us."

The legendary baritone Sherrill Milnes and News 13’s Ybeth Bruzual will be the evening’s hosts in the Dr. Phil's Walt Disney Theater. 

In a statement regarding the benefit concert, Opera Orlando says they and their partners "selected Central Florida organizations that work to build understanding of our region’s diversity and address the interpersonal challenges that many people in their community face every day. These are the GLBT Center of Central Florida, Proyecto Somos Orlando, Holocaust Center’s 'UpStanders: Stand Up To Bullying Initiative,' the Interfaith Council of Central Florida and the Zebra Coalition, which helps LGBTQ youth. But it was the Orlando Health’s Level One Trauma Center that was the impetus for the benefit concert in response to all of their work during and around the tragedy." All performers will donate their time and service to help maximize the funds going to charity.

Tickets are still available, with seats ranging from $25 to $125, and may be purchased here.

One Voice Orlando: A Celebration in Song

8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
Dr. Philips Center for the Performing Arts
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
844-513-2014
drphillipscenter.org

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • One Voice Orlando: A Celebration in Song @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Sun., Sept. 11, 8 p.m. $25-$125

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sia's 'The Greatest' video misses its mark as a Pulse tribute Read More

  2. A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products Read More

  3. 3 foodie events you'll want to show up at this weekend Read More

  4. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal gets a grand opening date Read More

  5. McDonalds/Sabbath hybrid Mac Sabbath returns to Orlando this Halloween Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation