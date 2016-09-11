The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, September 11, 2016

The Heard

Seven shows worth a road trip this fall

Posted By on Sun, Sep 11, 2016 at 1:16 PM

They're not in Orlando, but the price of a few extra gallons of gas would be more than balanced out by the bragging rights if you score tickets to these upcoming out-of-town shows.
click to enlarge rtr_kanye_west_jc_150407_16x9_992.jpg
Kanye West
Ecstatic beats from the master of drama will mess with your head.
Sept. 14, Amalie Arena, Tampa

Earthdance Florida
with Coyote Kisses, Bluetech, Dubtribe Sound System, Hedflux and many more
Sept. 16-18, Maddox Ranch, Lakeland

click to enlarge 56604773e8989.jpg
Merchandise
Record release show with Naga, Sleeping Pills and Public Memory.
Sept. 23, Crowbar, Tampa

The Fest 15
with Propagandhi, Wilhelm Scream, Braid, Lemuria and many more
Oct. 28-30, various venues, Gainesville

Suwannee Hulaween
with My Morning Jacket, Claypool Lennon Delirium, Anderson .Paak and many more
Oct. 28-30, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, Suwannee

click to enlarge nellie-mckay.jpg
An Evening with Nellie McKay
An intimate show with the wickedly clever chanteuse with the smoky-helium voice.
Nov. 19, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra Beach

click to enlarge dolly-parton-july-o2-performance-billboard-650.jpg
Dolly Parton
The undisputed queen of country weaves magic on her first major tour in 25 years.
Nov. 26, Amalie Arena, Tampa
Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sia's 'The Greatest' video misses its mark as a Pulse tribute Read More

  2. A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products Read More

  3. Tonight at Dr. Phil, 'One Voice Orlando: A Celebration in Song' to benefit Pulse victims Read More

  4. 3 foodie events you'll want to show up at this weekend Read More

  5. New poll shows Rubio opening 7-point lead over Murphy in Senate race Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation