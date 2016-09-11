Seven shows worth a road trip this fall

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

They're not in Orlando, but the price of a few extra gallons of gas would be more than balanced out by the bragging rights if you score tickets to these upcoming out-of-town shows.Ecstatic beats from the master of drama will mess with your head.with Coyote Kisses, Bluetech, Dubtribe Sound System, Hedflux and many moreRecord release show with Naga, Sleeping Pills and Public Memory.with Propagandhi, Wilhelm Scream, Braid, Lemuria and many morewith My Morning Jacket, Claypool Lennon Delirium, Anderson .Paak and many moreAn intimate show with the wickedly clever chanteuse with the smoky-helium voice.The undisputed queen of country weaves magic on her first major tour in 25 years.