Seven shows worth a road trip this fall

They're not in Orlando, but the price of a few extra gallons of gas would be more than balanced out by the bragging rights if you score tickets to these upcoming out-of-town shows.
Kanye West
Ecstatic beats from the master of drama will mess with your head.
Sept. 14, Amalie Arena, Tampa
Earthdance Florida
with Coyote Kisses, Bluetech, Dubtribe Sound System, Hedflux and many more
Sept. 16-18, Maddox Ranch, Lakeland
Merchandise
Record release show with Naga, Sleeping Pills and Public Memory.
Sept. 23, Crowbar, Tampa
The Fest 15
with Propagandhi, Wilhelm Scream, Braid, Lemuria and many more
Oct. 28-30, various venues, Gainesville
Suwannee Hulaween
with My Morning Jacket, Claypool Lennon Delirium, Anderson .Paak and many more
Oct. 28-30, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, Suwannee
An Evening with Nellie McKay
An intimate show with the wickedly clever chanteuse with the smoky-helium voice.
Nov. 19, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra Beach
Dolly Parton
The undisputed queen of country weaves magic on her first major tour in 25 years.
Nov. 26, Amalie Arena, Tampa