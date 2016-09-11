Tip Jar

Sunday, September 11, 2016

Baldwin Park dining giants team up for East Meets West dinner on Oct. 9

Posted By on Sun, Sep 11, 2016 at 6:55 AM

click to enlarge Perfectly plated at Seito Sushi. - ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
  • Perfectly plated at Seito Sushi.
Osprey Tavern is going to play host to a meeting of the culinary minds on Sunday, Oct. 9, in yet another extraordinarily expensive, yet extraordinarily tasty, pairing dinner in Baldwin Park.

The dinner will feature Osprey Tavern chef Joseph Burnett on his home turf as well as across-the-street partner in crime Austin Boyd, executive chef at Seito Sushi Baldwin Park

The theme of the dinner is "East Meets West," and instead of alternating courses, the dinner will weave together cooking styles and ingredients from both traditional Asian and classical Euro-American cuisines. 

Now for the dolla-dolla-bills: $150 of them, not including tax and gratuity. Per person. Pick your jaw up off the floor — these high-ticket dinners are now a norm in our little town these days. This would be a good one with which to get your feet wet.

Tickets are available by calling 407-960-7700.

Osprey Tavern
4899 New Broad St.
ospreytavern.com

Seito Sushi Baldwin Park
4898 New Broad St.
407-898-8801
seitosushi.com

