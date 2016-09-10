Accidental Music Festival shows weird side of chamber music with Living Earth Show (Will's Pub)

click to enlarge Sierra Reese

The Living Earth Show at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Sierra Reese

The Living Earth Show at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Sierra Reese

The Living Earth Show at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Sierra Reese

The Living Earth Show at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Sierra Reese

Ensemble AMF at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Sierra Reese

Ensemble AMF at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Sierra Reese

Cole NeSmith with Ensemble AMF at Will's Pub

Theis a cultural beacon. As one of the cornerstones in the city’s truly contemporary music scene alongside (and sometimes in association with) groups like theandit’s part of a cabal of next-level movers who are infusinginto Orlando.Now, with the appearance of the(Sep. 8, Will’s Pub), its sixth season is officially afoot. To call this San Francisco act a guitar-and-percussion duo is as reductive as it is misleading. With an instrumental array ample enough for a small orchestra (one of their stations ended up having to be set up on the floor due to stage capacity), they’re anything but raw bones. And with a conceptual base rooted in avant-garde classical, this electro-acoustic twosome definitely aren’tBut this ain’t yer (great-great-great-great-grand) daddy’s classical music either. This is theof chamber music, with all manner of wild and weird juxtapositions between bows, bells, double-kick drums, children’s songs and kids game toys (like Simon and Perfection).Their program this night was a little uneven, but it was anonetheless with mood that went from playful (Nicole Lizée’s “Family Sing-A-Long and Game Night”) to crystalline (Christopher Cerrone’s “Double Happiness”) to neurotic (Samuel Adams’ “Tension Study 1”).Since the Accidental Music Festival is organized and curated by musicians, it’s only fitting that it have its own house band:The all-local quintet is comprised of AMF founder and program director(guitar), AMF operations director(oboe),(percussion),(piano) and(bass).Collectively, they’re an exceptional unit that plays with clean focus. Across a program of works by Julius Eastman, Bill Ryan and Frederic Rzewski, their emotional palette spanned drama, beauty, kinesis and even lunacy (punctuated especially by the spoken-word component by local actor and Creative City Project founderin their finale), this is athat could just as easily swim the waters of jazz, post-rock or electronic.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////