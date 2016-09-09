Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 9, 2016

Bloggytown

New poll shows Clinton, Trump tied among Florida voters

Posted By on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 7:33 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Two months to the day before the presidential election, a poll released Thursday by Quinnipiac University shows Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton tied among likely Florida voters.

Clinton and Trump both get the support of 47 percent of likely voters in a head-to-head matchup, according to the Quinnipiac poll. That is virtually unchanged from a month ago, when Clinton led Trump 46-45 —- which is considered a statistical dead heat.

The two remain tied when the most prominent third-party candidates are thrown into the race, with Trump and Clinton drawing 43 percent apiece. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson, the former governor of New Mexico, gets 8 percent and Green Party candidate Jill Stein was chosen by 2 percent of the people surveyed.

Those numbers are also basically the same as Quinnipiac's August poll, though Johnson has moved up a point and Stein is down one.

The Connecticut-based Quinnipiac, which frequently conducts polls in Florida and other states, surveyed 761 likely Florida voters from Aug. 29 to Wednesday. The poll has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

The university's polling institute also released swing-state polls Thursday showing Clinton holding modest leads in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Trump has a one-point edge in Ohio that widens to four points when Johnson and Stein are added to the mix.

"The effect of the Republican and Democratic conventions on the presidential race has run its course,” said Peter Brown, assistant director of the poll. "As the campaign enters its final stage, Florida and Ohio, two of the largest and most important swing states, are too close to call, while North Carolina and Pennsylvania give Hillary Clinton the narrowest of leads."

The poll continues to show Floridians divided along racial, gender and party lines in the presidential race. Clinton does marginally better among Democrats than Trump does with Republicans in a head-to-head race, while independents favor Trump, 48-39. Trump, a real-estate mogul, wins men by 22 percentage points; Clinton, a former secretary of state, takes women by 20.

Meanwhile, Trump takes 59 percent of white voters, to 36 percent for Clinton. Nonwhite voters favor her by an even wider margin, with 67 percent backing Clinton and 25 percent choosing Trump.

The divide persists despite recent efforts by Trump to reach out to nonwhite voters, particularly African-Americans.

The picture for smaller slices of the electorate can change slightly with Johnson and Stein factored in —- for example, Trump's lead among independents falls to five points —- but the outlines remain largely the same.

The numbers among different subgroups have larger margins of error than those in the overall poll.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sia's 'The Greatest' video misses its mark as a Pulse tribute Read More

  2. A Florida Walmart wants you to 'Never Forget' a great deal on Coke products Read More

  3. Video shows Donald Trump's rally in Tampa was definitely not 'yuge' Read More

  4. Pulse survivor featured on 'Ellen' show with Katy Perry Read More

  5. Brazilian singer Seu Jorge to perform a David Bowie tribute set at the Beacham Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation