How do you do, fellow kids? Teenaged pop sensation Shawn Mendes has announced a show at the Amway Center as part of his Illuminate arena set for summer 2017.Mendes – best known for his Vine megastardom and hit single " Stitches " – is set to play Amway on July 8, 2017. Tickets run from $47.50-$67.50. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. Grab them here Watch the video of Mendes inspiring pandemonium in NYC below.